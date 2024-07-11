Pittsburgh-area mom charged in baby girl's fatal cocaine overdose

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. (KDKA) -- A Beaver County mom is charged with involuntary manslaughter after the coroner said her baby overdosed on cocaine last year.

First responders were called to a home on Boundary Street in Aliquippa for reports of an child who wasn't breathing on Oct. 30.

According to the criminal complaint, when first responders arrived, they saw Rachel Dlubak was trying to resuscitate her daughter, Taniyah Harvey. After noticing the baby girl had pinpoint pupils, police said Harvey was given Narcan and taken to the hospital, where she died days later.

The autopsy showed Harvey died from cocaine toxicity, information that the Beaver County coroner released last month. Dlubak was charged in her daughter's death on Thursday, according to court paperwork.

She told police that on Oct. 30, she was taking a nap while Harvey slept in her bassinet. When Dlubak woke up less than 10 minutes later, she told police her daughter was blue, the criminal complaint says.

Police said Dlubak agreed to a drug test after her daughter was taken to the hospital, and she tested positive for cocaine metabolites and marijuana. She told police she had no idea how she and her daughter tested positive for cocaine.

Dlubak has been charged with involuntary manslaughter, endangering the welfare of children and recklessly endangering another person.