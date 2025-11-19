Beaver County man charged in connection with fentanyl-related overdose death

A Beaver County man is now facing charges connected to the fentanyl-related overdose death of an Aliquippa man in 2023, Attorney General Dave Sunday announced on Wednesday.

Donald J. Duncan, 43, of New Brighton, has been charged with felony drug delivery resulting in death and other related offenses after a 24-year-old man fatally overdosed on Nov. 20, 2023.

Duncan provided fentanyl pills to the victim, who was found unconscious outside an apartment building and later died at a hospital, Attorney General Sunday's office said via a news release.

Investigators used cellphone communications, among other tactics, to track the supply of fentanyl to Duncan, the news release added.

"Fentanyl kills, and anyone who perpetrates the distribution and spread of this fatal poison will be held accountable for the death and heartbreak they cause," Attorney General Sunday said. "I commend our partners at the Beaver County District Attorney's Office for the collaboration on a high-priority issue in every Commonwealth community."

"Thank you to the Attorney General's Office for their hard work in making an arrest. Without their dedication, the family of the deceased may have never had the opportunity to see justice done," Beaver County District Attorney Nathan Bible said. "My office stands by them in their continued fight to get poisons like fentanyl off the streets and hold accountable those who supply it."

Duncan was arraigned on Tuesday, and bail was set at $75,000.