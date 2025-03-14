Police believe arrest of Beaver County man accused of threatening neighbor prevented "spawning" of potential serial killer

Police in Beaver County said they believe the arrest of a 19-year-old accused of threatening his neighbor prevented not only a homicide but the "spawning" of a potential serial killer.

Koppel Borough police said 19-year-old Dylan Bish was arrested on Thursday after he sent graphic, threatening notes to his neighbor on Third Avenue over the span of several months.

According to police, the victim reported that someone left a note with a phone number on her apartment door in November. After she brought the note to the police department, investigators said they used one of their phones to text the number, but they weren't able to identify a suspect.

In February, police said another note was placed by her door. "This time the note contained concerning desires, some even stating that he wanted to 'dismember' her body with a chainsaw," police wrote in a press release.

Police sent the note to a crime lab for forensic analysis and launched an investigation.

On March 10, police said the department cell phone got a text where the suspect said he had killed 20 women and the victim was next. Investigators said the "gory" message detailed how he wished to kill her.

Detectives said they developed Dylan Bish as a prime suspect, and when they brought him in for an interview, he confessed. Police said Bish told detectives he was obsessed with the victim and wouldn't stop until she was "dead." He "described in detail on how he wished to dismember her this summer in the woods" and then "peel her skin off of her face," police said.

Bish also said that he's attending Salem University in West Virginia for criminal justice in forensic science "for the sole reason to know how the Police and FBI operate so that he will never get 'caught.'"

Bish is facing charges of terroristic threats, stalking and harassment.

Koppel police thanked the other agencies involved in the case, saying they believe that a homicide "as well as the spawning of a potential Serial Killer may have been prevented in this arrest."