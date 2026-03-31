Beaver County man found with gun, suspected drugs in Penn Hills convenience store

A Beaver County man is facing multiple charges after officials said he was found with a loaded handgun and suspected drugs inside a Pittsburgh-area convenience store.

A detective from the Allegheny County Sheriff's Office, who is also a member of the DEA Task Force, was conducting operations in Penn Hills on Monday with two other task force members from the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General and the Allegheny County Police Department when they stopped at the GetGo gas station along Frankstown Road just after 4 p.m, according to a media release provided by the sheriff's office.

Inside the store, authorities said they observed a man with what appeared to be a handgun in the front pocket of his hooded sweatshirt. The man, identified as Fidell Eberhart, 34, of Aliquippa, went into a restroom and was confronted by task force members when he exited.

Officials said Eberhart attempted to evade officers and repeatedly reached for the weapon before he was subdued and handcuffed. The firearm, identified as a Glock 22, had a round in the chamber and a fully loaded magazine.

A search of Eberhart also uncovered about $7,000 in cash and 45 stamp bags of suspected narcotics.

Eberhart was taken to the Allegheny County Jail and faces firearms charges, drug charges and a charge of resisting arrest.