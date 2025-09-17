Beaver County Humane Society seeking volunteers, fosters amid kennel cough outbreak

The Beaver County Humane Society is currently seeking additional volunteers and fosters amid what they are calling a mild outbreak of kennel cough.

Most dogs aren't actively symptomatic, and heavy precautions are being taken to limit transmission by quarantining exposed dogs, according to a press release from the Humane Society.

"Once we discovered CIRDC in some of our dogs, we immediately began isolating sick dogs and initiating a deep clean of our shelter, with special attention on dog kennels and high dog traffic areas," said Cailin Smith Rankin, shelter manager. "The health and safety of our animals remain our highest priority, and we'll continue monitoring both exposed and unexposed dogs for symptoms while following our quarantine cleaning protocol."

What is kennel cough?

Kennel cough is a contagious respiratory disease that affects dogs. Symptoms include a "honking" cough, runny nose, sneezing, lethargy, and loss of appetite. In severe infections, kennel cough may develop into pneumonia. It's most commonly caused by the bacterium Bordetella bronchiseptica.

The infection typically affects dogs who have spent time with many other dogs, such as in animal shelters, boarding kennels, or dog parks. The virus spreads from dog-to-dog contact, contaminated surfaces, and airborne droplets.

Any treatment for sick dogs hasn't extended beyond regular supportive care, similar to how humans treat a regular cold.

Shelter temporarily halting dog surrenders

Due to a lack of kennel space and ongoing quarantines, the shelter is temporarily halting dog owner surrenders; however, pet food will be provided through the designated pet food pantry until dog owner surrenders can resume.

The shelter notes that fostering sick and exposed dogs could put a foster family's own dogs at risk. If a foster family can create a dedicated, isolated space for a sick dog, fostering may still be an option.

Anyone interested in fostering can visit the shelter's website at this link to apply and learn more about fostering animals. They can also call 724-775-5801 ext. 143.

Anyone interested in adopting can visit the website at this link to browse all available dogs. They can also call 724-775-5801 ext. 116.