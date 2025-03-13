Beaver County Humane Society over capacity, urgently seeking dog adopters and fosters

The Beaver County Humane Society desperately needs adopters and foster homes for dogs because their kennels are full.

The animal shelter's busiest season is about to begin, and they need help freeing up space for other dogs in need.

"Completely full. We have 41 dogs in house, which is actually over our capacity and 33 additional dogs in foster," said Alison Yazer, Executive Director of the Beaver County Humane Society.

Yazer said having full kennels restricts their ability to rescue other pups who need their help.

"It really limits us. We can't do any humane investigations cases because we don't have kennel space to hold dogs. We aren't able to take in as many strays, or owner-surrenders," she said.

Their adoptions are down 13% compared to this time last year, and their owner-surrender dog waitlist is at 16 and growing.

The shelter is urgently looking for people who can permanently or temporarily open their homes to any of their canines.

Some are overlooked for too long because of what breed they are. Ozzie, for example, is their longest resident. The happy 3-year-old pooch has been waiting for his forever home for 377 days.

"Because he's a Pitbull and Pitbulls have bad reps, I don't think they're warranted necessarily. I think any dog can be a good dog," Yazer said.

If you can't adopt, fostering can make a difference. Even if it's just for a short period of time, it takes the pup out of the scary shelter environment.

"We can do a weekend, we can do a month, and anywhere in between," said Yazer.

If you prefer long-term fostering, that lasts until the animal is adopted.

The humane society will give you everything you need to foster a doggie, including food, crates, and toys.

"We take the best care of them that we can, but a kennel is no place for a dog to live, so if we can get them into foster, they're used to being in a home, and it makes them more adoptable," Yazer said.

Anyone interested in fostering can apply.

Anyone interested in adopting, browse BCHS's list of dogs waiting for their forever homes and apply.

If you are interested in Ozzie, you can fill out a pre-adoption application.