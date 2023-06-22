Beaver County first responders gear up for hazmat training

BEAVER COUNTY (KDKA) - More than four months after a Norfolk Southern train derailed at the Ohio-Pennsylvania border, some changes are being made to improve rail safety.

A new rule has been proposed that would provide first responders with key information regarding hazardous materials in the event of a derailment.

First responders in Beaver County spent Wednesday night in hazmat training. They're always doing their best to prepare for the worst, but they can only do so much.

"Driving up to the scene, seeing the flames higher than the trees was almost overwhelming," said Madyson Knox-Bennett, a member of the Beaver County Emergency Services.

On Feb. 3, 2023, Knox-Bennett and the crews from across the region were called to help Ohio agencies in East Palestine after a Norfolk Southern train derailed and burst into flames.

"It was definitely overwhelming, like, overwhelming to the point of I was so excited. But at the same time, kind of terrified to know what we're walking into," Knox-Bennett added.

Crews from both states had no idea what was burning.

Beaver County Director of Emergency Services Eric Brewer says to figure that out, they did air-monitoring and used binoculars to see placards on cars. They also checked out an app called AskRail, created by the largest freight railroads.

"We tried AskRail. It didn't work until about 2:00 a.m.," Brewer said. "Through our research, initially, it was flammable liquids that were on fire; the hazardous materials [were] not involved."

They didn't learn what was actually burning until several hours later--hazardous materials like vinyl chloride. If they had, they may have worn different breathing and personal protective equipment.

"This was a once-in-a-lifetime event," Brewer said.

Now, months after the incident, the U.S. Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration announced a proposal that would require all railroads to immediately send details of hazardous materials aboard their trains to first responders within 10 miles of an incident, like a derailment. The information would come in the form of an electronic push alert when the railroad learns about the event.

"Us knowing more information allows us to make better decisions for the public," said Brewer.

It's a long time coming for first responders and a step in the right direction.

"For first responders in general, the more information, the better, and as soon as possible," said Knox-Bennett.