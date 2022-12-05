Watch CBS News
1 person found dead in Chippewa Township home after house fire

CHIPPEWA TOWNSHIP (KDKA) -- One person was found dead following a house fire in Beaver County late Sunday night.

Firefighters were called to Woodland Road around 10 p.m. in Chippewa Township.

chippewa-township-fatal-fire.png
The fire broke out around 10 p.m. Sunday at a home on Woodland Road in Chippewa. (Photo Credit: KDKA)

We're working to learn more about how the person died, if anyone else was injured and what sparked the fire.

Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available. 

First published on December 5, 2022 / 10:36 AM

