1 person found dead in Chippewa Township home after house fire

CHIPPEWA TOWNSHIP (KDKA) -- One person was found dead following a house fire in Beaver County late Sunday night.

Firefighters were called to Woodland Road around 10 p.m. in Chippewa Township.

The fire broke out around 10 p.m. Sunday at a home on Woodland Road in Chippewa. (Photo Credit: KDKA)

We're working to learn more about how the person died, if anyone else was injured and what sparked the fire.

