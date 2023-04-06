Beaver Co. residents urged to lock vehicles amid spike in thefts due to TikTok challenge

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- An alarming announcement from multiple local police departments is urging residents to lock their vehicles.

There's been a rise in vehicle thefts in our area, and now local police departments are urging drivers to always secure their car.

If you own a Kia or a Hyundai, you're being warned to take extra precautions, they're said to be key targets because of a TikTok challenge.

The social media trend shows people how to steal a car and the trick involves Kia and Hyundai vehicles that still have a physical key and and involves using objects like a USB charger or a screwdriver.

The Aliquippa Police Department put out a warning, saying they received close to 10 reports of stolen vehicles over the last few days.

The Midland Boro Police Department also shared concerns, saying that in the span of a day, two Kia souls were stolen in Midland and they believe it's because of the social media challenge.

Midland Police say the two vehicles were located and multiple arrests were made.

Police say Kia and Hyundai vehicle owners probably received a recall notice and say not to blow it off.

Police are not only reminding people to make sure their vehicles are secure, but to also keep firearms out of vehicles at night.