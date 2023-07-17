Generations of local basketball players celebrate 55 years of Ozanam league

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Generations of local basketball players were welcomed back to the 'Burgh this weekend to celebrate 55 years since a local basketball league was created.

Best known as Ozanam, the program has been instrumental in helping local kids not only play the game but learn life lessons all through a bouncing ball.

Whether dribbling down the court or shooting free throws, these men and women say their lives forever changed when the Ozanam summer league was created.

"You're talking about the late 60s, early 70s where the original founder, Mr. Kohlman, the visionary, laid this foundation that now exists today," said Dr. Karen Hall, the assistant executive director of Ozanam.

They say Carl Kohlman helped hundreds of youth players take steps in the right direction, both on the basketball court and in life.

"It's all basketball that brings us together," Hall said. "But it was the education, bridging the gap with diversity, all different types of kids from all different sectors of life."

The league has been committed to making a difference in the lives of players for 55 years.

"When we grew up, Mary, myself and a lot of players that are here, you could not play basketball without coming through Mr. Kohlman's Ozanam summer league," said former Duquesne basketball player B.B. Flenory. "I would be remiss if I wasn't here today because I have to honor the legend."

And as many celebrate the league's anniversary this weekend, they're thankful for not only the legend behind it but for the friends made and lessons they learned along the way.

"Feels good to see some of the people I watched play or helped get through the program back in the day," said former athletic director and alumni Claude Moye. "It feels good to see everyone in a long time."

"His goal to bring basketball and people from urban America and let them see that we all can play basketball regardless of where we reside -- I think that's the legacy that continues today," said former Hill District resident Mary Myers." We continue to embrace sport, culture and opportunities for our young people."