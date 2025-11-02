Watch CBS News
Crews spend hours fighting flames at historic Bantam Jeep building in Butler

By
Patrick Damp
Overnight, crews battled flames at the historic Bantam Jeep building in Butler County. 

For hours, flames and smoke could be seen billowing from the old building, and as firefighters were able to put out the blaze, the building continued to smolder as the sun came up. 

According to Butler County dispatch, the fire broke out at 2 a.m., and crews remained on the scene for hours. 

It's not known at this time if anyone was inside at the time of the fire or what caused the fire. 

This is a developing story. Stay with KDKA.com for the latest. 

