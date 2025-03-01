Banana Republic's Shadyside location to close later this month

Another store is closing in Pittsburgh's Shadyside neighborhood.

It's the Banana Republic on Walnut Street, not the first store closure on Walnut in recent years.

Two signs tell shoppers coming to Banana Republic that this month will be its last.

Those working in the area have seen many changes on Walnut Street over time.

"I've seen a lot of stuff go out," said Julian Betkowski, who works in Shadyside.

Now, Betkowski is seeing it again. They have worked in the neighborhood for six years at "See," a local eyewear store.

"They'd taken the clothes out that window and just slapped that big sign up in the window," they said, referring to the Banana Republic.

Some are sad to see it go sometime this month.

"I think it's beautiful, tailored clothing," said Mariah Faith, who works in Shadyside.

It's had a presence in this neighborhood for a while.

"The business has been here for so long," Faith said.

Legacy Realty Partners, the real estate broker for the property, recently spoke with KDKA-TV's news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, with the president and CEO, Herky Pollock, saying the decision between the retailer and the landlord was mutual.

"There's a couple of other shops leaving. Banana Republic and then the Gap's going out," said Shadyside resident Andrew Friend.

The Gap on Walnut left last March, as KDKA-TV's Lauren Linder reported.

Before that, Athleta and E.B. Pepper left this stretch of Shadyside. Recently, Footloose, a shoe shop, also closed on Walnut.

"Acorn, that was a good restaurant," Betkowski said. "They always seemed to be busy. They just disappeared one day."

KDKA-TV did hear a decent amount of negative sentiment among Saturday shoppers.

"Walnut Street's dying. I don't know. It's getting a little old," Friend said.

The broker also told the Post-Gazette that the Apple Store will move into the former Gap's spot.

"I understand that the culture here is changing on Shadyside," Faith said.

Andrew Friend hopes the supposed change in culture gives him more to explore.

"It would be nice if there [were] more for younger people to do," he said.

Betkowski has seen some new neighbors here, but the only thing that may feel constant at this point to him is change.

"There is stuff coming and going, but stuff doesn't seem to last terribly long," they said.