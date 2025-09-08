Baldwin-Whitehall school custodian arrested on child porn charges

A Baldwin-Whitehall school custodian was arrested on nearly two dozen charges of child pornography.

Whitehall police said the investigation into 55-year-old Michael Siar began in April after learning that the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received 13 cyber tips about him.

Whitehall police and FBI Pittsburgh's Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force carried out a search warrant at Siar's home in May, seizing several electronic devices with multiple images of child sexual abuse material. Police said the discovery led to more search warrants, and during a four-month forensic examination, investigators found thousands of photos and videos of child pornography.

Police said Siar was immediately placed on administrative leave the day the search warrant was executed, and during the investigation, he had no access to any Baldwin-Whitehall school facilities. Investigators said they don't believe any of the photos or videos on Siar's personal devices were connected to his job.

In a message to families on Monday morning, Superintendent Randal Lutz confirmed that Siar has been on leave since May.

"Moving forward, the District will formally separate this person from their employment," Lutz's statement said.

Siar was arrested on 22 counts of possession of child pornography and three counts of criminal use of a communication facility. He was arraigned and released on non-monetary bail.