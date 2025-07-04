Video shows conductor stopping train, getting out and shooing young U.S. Steel eagle off the tracks

You could say Ocho has some nerves of steel.

Ocho, the young eagle who recently fledged the nest at U.S. Steel's Irvin Plant in West Mifflin, was captured on camera sitting right by the tracks, appearing rather undaunted as a train approaches.

Video posted by PixCams, which runs a livestream of the nest, shows the train rolling to a stop as Ocho sticks around. The conductor can be seen getting up, and after a few seconds, Ocho finally takes the hint. Ocho flies off and lands on a nearby wire as the train starts to roll again.

(Photo: PixCams)

Ocho is exploring the world after accidentally fledging the nest last month. One moment Ocho could be seen standing on a branch, raising its wings — and falling.

The Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania says eagles in the area usually leave the nest mid-summer and keep returning until their parents kick them out.

While it's the sixth season for dad Irvin at the nest, mom Stella replaced Claire, who left the nest late last year. Irvin and Stella laid three eggs, but only Ocho hatched in March. The appropriately-named Ocho is the eighth eaglet to hatch at the U.S. Steel nest. The nest was built along the Monongahela River in 2019, and a wildlife camera has been livestreaming the family since 2021.