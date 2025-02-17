Bald eagle pair welcomes second egg at the U.S. Steel Irvin Plant

New female in U.S. Steel bald eagle nest lays 1st egg of season

The bald eagle pair nesting at the U.S. Steel Irvin Plant in West Mifflin have welcomed a second egg to the nest.

(Photo Credit: PixCams)

The female, Stella, laid the first egg last Thursday, and then the second egg at 8:41 p.m. Sunday during the high winds and blowing snow.

Incubation takes around 35 days, the experts said.

While it's the sixth season for dad Irvin at the nest, Stella is in her first. She replaces Claire, who left the nest late last year. Avid eagle cam watchers have not been happy about the change.

But U.S. Steel Irvin Works plant manager Don German said, "Now, I know it's nature, right? We're just the watchers and the viewers that are out there, but it's amazing what this camera has done for the community. We had over 3 million people come to our camera."

The Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania says bald eagles can lay anywhere between one to four eggs, but two is the most common number.

It's actually quite amazing, according to conservationists, that the eagle population is growing at the steel plant, a testament to cleanup works of years past.

"For our eagles to choose U.S. Steel just goes to show you all the hard work the men and women have done from an environmental standpoint because the Game Commission says you need pristine air and pristine water for eagles to habitat," German said.

If you want to spot the eagles, U.S. Steel says the best place to go is next to the Glassport police station.