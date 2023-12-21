Judge denies bail for one of two men charged in Dravosburg crash that killed Serra Catholic High School student

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A judge has denied a bond request for one of the men charged in the Dravosburg crash that killed Serra Catholic High School student Samantha Kalkbrenner.

William Soliday asked to be released on bond to recover from the injuries he suffered in the crash that killed 15-year-old Samantha Kalkbrenner in September.

That request was denied on Wednesday.

William Soliday was charged with multiple offenses, including homicide in the September crash in Dravosburg that took the life of Serra Catholic High School student Samantha Kalkbrenner. Allegheny County

Soliday faces numerous charges in the crash, including third-degree murder, involuntary manslaughter and homicide by vehicle

Prosecutors say he and another man, Andrew Voigt, were in separate vehicles racing on Richland Avenue when Soliday slammed into the school van carrying Kalkbrenner and several other students.

A 15-year-old Serra Catholic student was killed when a school van and another vehicle crashed in Dravosburg on Sept. 20, 2023. KDKA

Kalkbrenner died at the scene and numerous other students were taken to the hospital to be treated for various injuries.

Data from the Volkswagen showed Soliday was driving more than 100 miles per hour leading up to the crash.

"At the point of impact with the school van, the Volkswagen was determined to be traveling 90 mph," police said.

Community calls for safety changes

In the wake of the deadly crash, the Dravosburg community has demanded changes on the road near the crash.

Allegheny County installed "no left turn" and "all traffic must turn right" signs at Third and Fourth streets, as well as Beech Alley.

The county also painted "slow" pavement markings on Richland Avenue north of the Mansfield Bridge and before the road's intersection with Third Street. There is also a "speed limit 40" sign facing southbound traffic.

Last month, state Senator Jim Brewster said hopes a new traffic light will get installed along Richland Avenue within "months and not two to three years."