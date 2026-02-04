Robinson Township's Bahama Breeze location closing in early April

The Bahama Breeze restaurant in Robinson Township will be closing in early April.

Darden Restaurants announced Tuesday that all 28 of its Caribbean-themed Bahama Breeze locations nationwide will be closing.

Fourteen of the Bahama Breeze restaurants, including the Robinson Township location, have been designated for permanent closure, according to a release from the company.

The company's 14 other restaurants are expected to be converted into other Darden brand restaurants over the next 12 to 18 months.

The company didn't announce what restaurants would replace the Bahama Breeze locations, but Darden's other brands include Olive Garden, Longhorn Steakhouse, Ruth's Chris Steak House, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, The Capital Grille, and others.

The final day of business for Bahama Breeze in Robinson Township will be April 5.

It's unclear at this time what could replace Bahama Breeze in Robinson Township.