Back to school pictures, phone safety, and other dangers parents need to be aware of

There is a certain excitement that comes along with the first day of school, and for some students, that is just days away.

However, that excitement can bring some concerns and cautions for parents who might be unwittingly putting their children at risk.

For a long time, parents and families have loved to document milestones with pictures, and the first day of school is no exception, but it can be problematic.

"What's wrong is when parents put their full name, the name of the school, sometimes on the front porch with the address showing behind them," said Stephen Balkam, the founder and CEO of the Family Online Safety Institute.

Balkam said while you certainly want to document those moments, it's best to keep it generic, saying that the amount of information you're posting should be limited to their first name, and don't say which elementary school they're going to be attending.

Also, don't post the teacher's name and keep the distribution of the photos to family and friends.

"Don't send it out to the world," he cautioned.

The reason is that predators and scammers are trolling the internet for a victim.

"Identities can be matched through searches with Social Security numbers, and the next thing you know, they get to 18, want to open a bank account, and can't because their credit is in the toilet," Balkam said.

He added that the new school year is still exciting and an opportunity. With the new year beginning, it's a great time to reset family social media expectations and rules.

"It's fun until it's not," he said. "We just have to emphasize to our kids to stay as private as possible."

Balkam said to go into the settings of your child's phone and make sure that they're keeping things private. Untag photos, and disable geolocation on all of their apps.

He said that because parents are paying the bill, it's still their phone too. But don't go too crazy - do it in a way that your child understands you're just keeping an eye out.

Finally, be on the lookout for bullying. In the internet age, the bully no longer stays at school; they can come home in the backpack through the phone.