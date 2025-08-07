Controlling the back-to-school chaos: How parents can own the morning as school approaches

The clock is ticking down to back-to-school time. While we know that parents are the biggest helpers, cheerleaders, supporters, and everything else in between, being prepared for the chaos that comes with returning to school is key.

That struggle is real for parents when the school doors open, and for one mom who owns the morning, she's got the advice that parents will need.

Ashley Rusnic knows what it's like with two school-aged children at home. Come the fall, he son and daughter will go into 6th and 4th grades, respectively.

"There is no tired like back-to-school tired," she said.

Not only does she have two school-aged children, but she also teaches middle school health and physical education, which means she knows that every minute in the morning counts.

"I wish that minutes on the treadmill went as fast as minutes in the morning," Rusnic joked.

She has mastered the morning routine, and it all begins the Sunday evening before. They meal prep the lunches going into the week, smoothies make for a fast, nutritious meal the kids will like, and then it's time to get dressed.

Marked bins hold the clothes the kids chose to wear for the week, making the process go a little smoother.

"I have told a couple of parents, just set all of those clocks like 15 minutes earlier," she said.

The Notes app on her phone helps her create a to-do list that she can burn through.

"In 10 minutes, you can get a lot done," Rusnic said. "I can go through those checklists and just order things online."

Staying with technology, the family shares a calendar through the Cozi app.

"It's been a lifesaver for us," she said. "I have the app on my phone, my husband has it, the kids have it on their iPads, and it actually syncs with a digital calendar we have."

All that said, don't be deceived. She said there are mornings when hair is, figuratively, on fire, and things are forgotten. For Rusnic, it takes a village, and she reminds parents that they are not alone.

"Don't be afraid to ask people for help, and to offer it," she said.

One more note on getting prepared for school: Cleveland Clinic sleep specialists suggest getting kids adjusted to their back-to-school sleep schedule 2-4 weeks before school starts. That will allow kids to gradually transition their bodies for earlier bedtimes and wake-up times.