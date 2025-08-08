Breakfast, lunch, dinner, and snacks: Giving your child the nutrition they need during back to school

When the school bell rings, family stress rises, and often at the center of that stress is food.

Whether it's making sure everyone gets what they need to be fueled for the day, if they like the food, and everything in between, it can be quite a lot.

The key to avoiding this stress is planning in advance and making sure no meal is skipped.

"The body is waking up on empty, and so we need those little brains to be fueled to pay attention to teachers during the school day," said registered dietitian Leslie Bonci, founder of Active Eating Advice.

So that first meal sets the stage for the day.

"It allows you to concentrate and be fully present, to be engaged," added Laura Zervos, another registered dietitian.

Zervos and Bonci said to target getting in some protein, fiber, and produce.

"String cheese, that's easy," said Bonci. "A hard-boiled egg is easy. Even the idea of doing overnight oats the night before, so it's one less thing to have to worry about in the morning."

"I would start with a whole grain wrap," said Zervos. "Maybe add a nut butter, like peanut butter or almond butter, and then maybe some sliced bananas or apples, even a sprinkle of cinnamon on there."

Even last night's leftovers are fair game. They said a slice of cold pizza, if the kids like it, and they'll eat it, it'll work.

Another option is egg muffins made in advance that can be quickly reheated.

"There are many different variations you could do with those," Zervos said. "You could add bacon crumbles, you could add cheese and vegetables."

Zervos said it's also important to make sure that they are involved in the process so you know that they'll be eating their lunch once they get to school.

You should also pass on those pre-packed Lunchables and do it yourself.

"Make it colorful, make it kid-friendly sized, not enormous," Bonci said. "Let's think, small hands and what it is, kids will eat."

"Put some protein in there, like turkey, maybe grapes, cheese, cut up vegetables, like a lot of finger foods," added Zervos.

When they get home from school in the afternoon, have a protein and carb-rich snack ready.

"A smaller portion, so you don't ruin their dinner, absolutely," said Zervos.

"Everybody in the family gets to list the thing they want to have for dinner one night of the week, because if we ask our kids what they want, they're more likely actually to eat it," Bonci explained.

Families will find that planning will lessen the pressure and indecision of what to eat for dinner. Zervos said things that can be made quickly will do best, like sheet pan dinners, which can give you your protein, vegetables, and the best part: they're easy to clean up.

Bonci said you can even disguise nutrition in these meals.

"You can throw in mushrooms, sauté them into a burger, kids don't know they're there, or even a bit of finely chopped carrots," she said. "We can put that into that burger and increase the nutritional value and not change the taste."

Zervos said a crockpot can be your friend because having those pre-made meals gives you a plan and helps you avoid takeout.

She said that while more convenient, takeout means about 30% more saturated fat, sodium, and calories.

If you still need some inspiration, Zervos and Bonci provided lists that you can use this school year, and they can be found below.

Food Recommendations from Laura Zervos

Breakfast protein:

Yogurt parfait

Eggs, egg bites, or avocado toast are all good for breakfast

Avocado toast is really high in fiber, fiber from the avocado, and whole green bread.

The berry family, especially raspberries, is high in fiber.

After-school snacks

Apple with almond butter or peanut butter

Mini bell peppers or carrots with hummus or a yogurt dip

Cottage cheese and pineapple

Whole grain crackers and cheese sticks

Easy dinner meal

Sheet pan dinners where you have your chicken or pork on the same sheet pan as the vegetables, and perhaps a potato

Or some type of protein that could be put in the crockpot in the morning and then served on a bed of lettuce or a whole-grain tortilla with other vegetables and a grain

Food Recommendations from Leslie Bonci

Breakfast protein

Yogurt

Kodiak cake high protein oats

Eggs

Milk

Turkey sausage

Breakfast fiber

Whole wheat bread

Raisin Bran

Oatmeal

Breakfast produce

Fruit- any

A fruit/yogurt smoothie

Breakfast egg bites with vegetables in them

After school snack

Yogurt parfait

Bean dip and tortilla chips

Cheese and crackers

Peanut butter on an apple

Easy dinner meal

Chicken meatballs, sauce, pasta with salad

Stir fry of chicken/veggies over rice

Chipotle-style bowl

Salad

Black beans

Shredded chicken

Rice

Salsa

Guacamole