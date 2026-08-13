How parents can navigate body shaming and eating disorders this back-to-school season

What has been happening with Ariana Grande has garnered a lot of attention, but the reality is it can happen to anyone. For young people, they are particularly vulnerable as schools open once again.

Let's not sugarcoat it: in its worst-case scenario, what we're discussing can lead to self-harm.

Grande deepened her fans' love and the world's attention as she brought Glinda to the big screen in Wicked.

But with that attention came the trolls.

"It is quite extreme how much attention she is getting for her appearance," said Allegheny Health Network eating disorder psychologist Dr. Laura Aylward.

The daggers of detractors have enveloped the superstar with rumors of eating disorders, and she said her self-imposed time out of the spotlight was pre-planned, but the sudden silencing of her voice doesn't feel that way.

"We know that it's not just celebrities," Dr. Aylward said. "That can happen on social media with people in our personal lives, or our acquaintances that we see."

Dr. Aylward said that young girls and adolescents are at a particularly vulnerable stage in life because their bodies may be changing based on puberty, and adding going back to school to the mix, it could get ugly.

"Any change or new event, or cyclical event like returning to school, can be a time where this could flare up," she said.

These days, it can go well beyond just mean comments at school.

"They can follow you at home, right through social media," Dr. Aylward explained.

One thing to be on the lookout for, according to Dr. Aylward, is that the victim likely will not be open about it, saying they will often internalize it over time.

"That can really impact their self-esteem, the way that they view themselves in the world, their ability to make any change, and it can be extremely harmful," she said.

That can lead to eating disorders or other self-harmful actions. So parents, turn up your radar for signs of trouble.

"If they're noticing a change in their behavior, that they're becoming more reclusive or withdrawn, maybe more sensitive or upset about food or getting dressed, or the way that those things are making them feel," she explained.

Dr. Aylward said that all body types are vulnerable and there are so many ways that someone can be criticized or shamed about their appearance. Plus, no one is necessarily immune.

It includes boys, as well. For anyone targeted, Dr. Aylward said that depression and anxiety are possible, and self-harm is a very real concern. This means parents have to try to have a direct conversation with their kids and keep the lines of communication open by listening without criticism.