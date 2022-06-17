Baby who died after being left in car for 'several hours' has been identified

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are investigating the death of a 3-month-old baby in Upper St. Clair.

Upper St. Clair police and EMS responded Thursday around 5 p.m. after a 3-month-old baby was found unresponsive in the 300 block of Fort Couch Road.

Allegheny County police said first responders attempted life-saving measures on the boy, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. Law enforcement said the infant was left inside his parents' vehicle for "several hours."

The medical examiner identified the boy as Kayden Nguyen from Peters Township. A cause and manner of death weren't released.

No charges have been filed, but Friday afternoon, the Allegheny County Police Homicide Unit issued a statement indicating "a charging decision will be made" once the medical examiner's office determines the cause and manner of death.

"Detectives are working to confirm the timeline of events through surveillance video in the area," the statement continued. "They are also downloading and reviewing data from the vehicle's on board computer."

