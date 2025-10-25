Watch CBS News
Baby found dead inside trunk of car on Pittsburgh's North Side

By
Garrett Behanna
Digital Producer, CBS Pittsburgh.
Pittsburgh police are investigating after a baby was found dead inside the trunk of a car on the city's North Side.

A woman from Ohio Township arrived at a hospital on Friday night after giving birth, but she did not have the baby with her, police said.

Ohio Township police later found a vehicle on Federal Street and discovered the body of a deceased infant inside.

A cause of death has not yet been made public. The investigation is ongoing.

