Baby found dead inside trunk of car on Pittsburgh's North Side
Pittsburgh police are investigating after a baby was found dead inside the trunk of a car on the city's North Side.
A woman from Ohio Township arrived at a hospital on Friday night after giving birth, but she did not have the baby with her, police said.
Ohio Township police later found a vehicle on Federal Street and discovered the body of a deceased infant inside.
A cause of death has not yet been made public. The investigation is ongoing.