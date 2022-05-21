Baby formula relief is on the way

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The baby formula shortage seems to be growing direr by the hour.

However, anxious parents that keep finding empty shelves will get some relief starting this weekend, as a military aircraft has arrived in Indianapolis, Indiana from Germany.

132 pallets of formula will be in the first shipment with the launch of the Biden administration's new plan called "Operation Fly Formula," the White House has since stated.

One data-tracking agency reports that 45 percent of baby formula products across the country were out of stock last week.

Senator Bob Casey spent some of his Friday here in Pittsburgh discussing his efforts to ease the formula shortage. Casey is one of the lawmakers behind the "Protect Infants From Formula Shortages Act," which would require manufacturers to notify the FDA of potential supply disruptions.

Casey said that was a big problem when there was an issue at an Abbott plant in Michigan, but nothing was done about it for months.

"We've got to make sure there is some accountability as well. That gap in time is inexcusable. This was a known problem at that Michigan plant and changes weren't made and action wasn't taken until five months later," Casey said.

The bill would also give the FDA additional tools to work with manufacturers to help prevent or mitigate potential shortages in the future.