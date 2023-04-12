South Park Game Preserve welcomes baby bison

Watch CBS News
SOUTH PARK, Pa. (KDKA) — There's a new arrival at the South Park Game Preserve.

Allegheny County Parks says at the beginning of the month, they welcomed a new baby bison.

They're encouraging everyone to join in on the fun by visiting the reserve and snapping some pics.

Bison have been roaming at the South Park Game Preserve since the 1920s. 

South Park encompasses over 2,000 acres in Bethel Park and South Park Township. 

