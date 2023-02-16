Watch CBS News
Azorean Café in Bloomfield up for sale

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A popular breakfast and lunch spot with Portuguese flair in Pittsburgh's Bloomfield restaurant is up for sale.

Azorean Café , which opened in 2017, is now on the market because the owner is moving out of state.

The café is well-known for its breakfast and lunch menus, vegan and non-vegan offerings, and fresh juices.

The 64-seat café will remain open while looking for a new buyer. 

