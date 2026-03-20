Fish fry held in memory of 16-year-old killed in dirt bike crash in Washington County

A fish fry was held in honor of a high school student killed in a dirt bike crash last week in Washington County.

Officials say 16-year-old Ayden Stahl was riding an electric dirt bike on March 13 when he struck a downed tree on the road. The student at California Area High School was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead on March 14.

Ayden Stahl died one day after a dirt bike crash on March 13 in Washington County. (Photo Credit: KDKA)

On Friday, the community came together at the California Volunteer Fire Department to support his family. The department took donations during its fish fry to help the family with any expenses they may face after the teen's death.

"It never gets any easier. There's things that you see on calls all the time that you never forget," said Mayor Frank Stetar, who's also the president of the fire department. "Anytime something like this happens, to see everybody come together, it's refreshing."

The goal was to bring the community together and raise as much money as they could. For many in the community, they didn't think twice about donating money on Friday.

"Tragic. It's sad. I'm just praying for that family, and I hope they're doing well. If they need anything, I hope they know they have a community around them to support them," Leigh Swartzfager said.

Mayor Stetar said the fish fry, which opened at 11 a.m., was packed all day on Friday.

"This is the busiest we've been in six fish frys. It's great. The outpour of people donating for the cause has been overwhelming," said Mayor Stetar.

For those who donated, they say it didn't matter if they knew Stahl or his family.

"After I asked my grandmother what happened, and I decided to drop some money in. I think it's important because they lost their son," Weston Hussar said.

More events to collect donations for Stahl's family are scheduled this month. On March 22, the Roscoe Volunteer Fire Company is holding a boot drive from noon until 3:00 p.m. The firefighters will be collecting donations at Route 88 in front of the Roscoe VFC.

On March 28, a bingo fundraiser is scheduled at the fire company. The event runs from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $25 per person.

Donations are still being accepted at the California Volunteer Fire Department and at the borough building.