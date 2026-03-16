16-year-old Pittsburgh-area high school student killed in dirt bike crash

A high school student in Washington County was killed in a dirt bike crash last week.

Investigators say 16-year-old Ayden Stahl was riding an electric dirt bike near Highland Drive around 8:30 p.m. on March 13 when the bike struck a tree that had fallen across the road during a severe storm earlier that day. Officers arrived at the scene and found the dirt bike crashed, and Stahl was found unresponsive over a small embankment.

Stahl, a student at California Area High School, was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead on Saturday morning. Police said there was nothing suspicious about the crash, calling it a tragic accident.

For many in the small community of California Borough, the loss feels deeply personal. Students returned to class on Monday for the first time since the teen's tragic death.

Along a quiet stretch of road behind Adamson Stadium, a sign of heartbreak is already there. A single flower now sits in the guardrail, placed where police say Stahl's life ended.

"We're all close," Aiden Jobes, a firefighter, said. "You walk in the Dollar Store, and you see 'em. It's just everyone knows everyone, and it sucks when something like this happens. You lose one of your own."

Firefighters with the Rosco Volunteer Fire Company say the loss is devastating for a tight-knit community where many families know each other. In the days since the tragedy, neighbors and first responders have begun organizing ways to help Stahl's family through the difficult times ahead.

A boot drive fundraiser is scheduled at the fire station on March 22 from noon until 3 p.m., and a community bingo benefit is scheduled for March 28, with doors opening at 2 p.m. and bingo starting at 5 p.m. Organizers say there will also be a Chinese auction. They're asking the community to donate gift baskets.

"Any kind of major incident we have, the community is always there ready to help," Jobes said. "It's really awesome."

For now, friends, family and strangers alike are focused on supporting Stahl's family. School leaders say counselors will remain available for students as they continue to process the loss of their classmate.