Avonmore man accused of shooting, killing his own dog after argument with estranged wife

AVONMORE, Pa. (KDKA) - An Avonmore man is facing aggravated animal cruelty and other felony charges after state police say he shot his pet beagle because it ran out of the house and he was in a bad mood.

Eric Rumbaugh is alleged to have shot the 1 1/2-year-old beagle even as his estranged wife had recovered the dog and was taking it back toward his home.

The incident happened late Tuesday when the dog escaped Rumbaugh's Nelson Road home in Avonmore. State police say Rumbaugh and his estranged wife had been in some kind of domestic argument when the dog escaped the home. The woman went to recover the animal when Rumbaugh, still angry over the dispute, grabbed his .22 rifle, opening fire and killing the dog named Penny.

"It's a shame that somebody would have no care for the life of an animal and treat it that way, especially when it's your pet," said state trooper Steve Limani.

Rumbaugh's wife escaped from the scene and reported the incident to state police.

Rumbaugh faces multiple charges, including felony aggravated cruelty to animals. He's free on $20,000 unsecured bond.