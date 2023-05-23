Watch CBS News
Local News

Authorities search for convicted murderer, 2nd inmate who escaped Ohio prison

/ AP

Accused bank robber arrested again after escaping from rehab facility
Accused bank robber arrested again after escaping from rehab facility 02:10

LIMA, Ohio (AP) — Authorities searched Tuesday for two men who escaped from an Ohio prison, including one who is serving a sentence for murder.

Bradley Gillespie, 50, and James Lee, 47, were reported missing from the Allen Oakwood Correctional Institution in Lima, according to the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction. They did not immediately disclose further details, including how the escape occurred or when the men were discovered missing,

Gillespie has been jailed since 2016 for murder, while Lee was serving a sentence he received in 2021 for burglary and safecracking. Authorities said both men should be considered dangerous and urged residents to call 911 if they spot either man or have information regarding their whereabouts.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is leading the investigation.

First published on May 23, 2023 / 4:31 PM

© 2023 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.