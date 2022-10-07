Attorney General's Office investigation into child pornography leads to arrest of man in Gibsonia

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A man from Gibsonia is behind bars facing over 50 charges after he was arrested in a child pornography investigation by the Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office.

On Thursday, agents from the Attorney General's Office along with officers from the Northern Regional Police Department executed a search warrant at the home of 71-year-old William Blair.

According to court paperwork, the search warrant was executed by police after discovering child pornography that was traced to Blair's IP address through a file-sharing network in June.

Police say that while searching Blair's home on Thursday, they discovered an external hard drive which contained numerous files consisting of child pornography.

According to police, during the search of Blair's home, he initially told investigators that he had downloaded child pornography by accident. He later told police that he was curious about it and was researching it, but didn't have any interest in it.

Blair was arrested and was taken to the Allegheny County Jail, where he was denied bail.

He is set to appear before a judge for a preliminary hearing next month.