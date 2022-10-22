Attorney General Shapiro cracking down on illegal puppy-selling ring

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pennsylvania's Attorney General is cracking down on an illegal puppy-selling ring.

Five people from the Philadelphia area are accused of using fake cashier's checks and counterfeit money to buy the puppies from breeders and then selling them on social media.

Nearly all thefts involved high-demand breeds, some selling for up to $20,000.

"This was theft, pure and simple," said Shapiro. "These individuals exploited the demand for these dogs by not simply being the middlemen, but stealing puppies directly from the dog breeders and inserting themselves into a normally joyful process to line their own pockets. We successfully disrupted this operation, but Pennsylvanians looking to purchase a puppy should stay alert, stay informed, and contact my office if they encounter any suspicious sellers."

The AG's office said to beware of online ads that, among other things, require that delivery fees be made via wire transfer to a third party.