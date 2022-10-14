Watch CBS News
Attempted homicide charges filed more than a year after shooting outside of nightclub

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - More than a year after a shooting outside of a Pittsburgh nightclub, a man is facing attempted homicide charges.

Last March, a woman was shot near Controversy along Carson Street.

A vehicle was also hit by gunfire and shell casings were found in a parking lot.

They were later connected to a gun allegedly discovered on 22-year-old Justin Allen during a traffic stop.

