Man accused of attempting to abduct 9-year-old girl at bus stop pleads guilty

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An Allegheny County man who police said tried to kidnap a girl from a bus stop has pleaded guilty.

A judge sentenced William Gorring to 4 1/2 years to 9 years in prison, plus five years of probation. He will also have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

Police said the girl was alone at a bus stop in Coraopolis in January when Gorring grabbed her and tried to drag her away. She fought back, a decision police said likely saved her life.

She gave the police a description of Gorring, and they arrested him within an hour.

