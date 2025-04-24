At least two people hurt in violent overnight North Versailles crash
At least two people were taken to the hospital following a violent crash overnight in North Versailles.
The crash happened around 1 a.m. along East Pittsburgh McKeesport Boulevard.
A van appears to have been involved in the crash and a large debris field was seen from high above the scene by the KDKA Drone Team.
Dispatchers tell KDKA at least two people were taken to the hospital. Their conditions are unknown at this time.
The roadway was shut down while police could investigative.
It's unclear what led up to the crash.