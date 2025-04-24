Watch CBS News
At least two people hurt in violent overnight North Versailles crash

By
Mike Darnay
Digital Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at CBS Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers and high school sports.
Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

At least two people were taken to the hospital following a violent crash overnight in North Versailles.

The crash happened around 1 a.m. along East Pittsburgh McKeesport Boulevard.

A van appears to have been involved in the crash and a large debris field was seen from high above the scene by the KDKA Drone Team. 

A violent crash along East Pittsburgh McKeesport Boulevard in North Versailles sent at least two people to the hospital and the roadway was shut down while police were investigating.  KDKA Drone Team / KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

Dispatchers tell KDKA at least two people were taken to the hospital. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

The roadway was shut down while police could investigative.

It's unclear what led up to the crash. 

