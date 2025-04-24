At least two people hurt in violent overnight North Versailles crash

At least two people were taken to the hospital following a violent crash overnight in North Versailles.

The crash happened around 1 a.m. along East Pittsburgh McKeesport Boulevard.

A van appears to have been involved in the crash and a large debris field was seen from high above the scene by the KDKA Drone Team.

A violent crash along East Pittsburgh McKeesport Boulevard in North Versailles sent at least two people to the hospital and the roadway was shut down while police were investigating. KDKA Drone Team / KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

Dispatchers tell KDKA at least two people were taken to the hospital. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

The roadway was shut down while police could investigative.

It's unclear what led up to the crash.