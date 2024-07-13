At least one person taken to the hospital following crash on I-79

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - At least one person has been taken to the hospital as a result of a crash on Interstate 79.

The crash happened near Zelienople around 8 a.m. in the southbound lane between US-19 North and US-19 South to PA Route 528, Evans City.

The condition of the person taken to the hospital is unknown at this time.

All lanes remain closed as of 9 a.m.

We've reached out to police and first responders for more information and are waiting for a response.

