Astrobotic introduces 'LunaGrid' plan at International Astronautical Congress

PARIS (KDKA) - Pittsburghers know wherever they go, they'll likely find another Pittsburgher.

Now, we can sort of say that Pittsburgh isn't just international but interstellar.

The International Astronautical Congress is underway in Paris and a big announcement came from a Pittsburgh-based company about powering the moon.

Astrobotic Technology said it has plan to bring electricity, permanently, to the moon.

They're calling it the "LunaGrid" plan.

It will be a generation and distribution service to offer power by the watt to anyone who might be on the moon.

Their aim is to have the first power grid ready to go by 2028.