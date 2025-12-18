Police find woman critically injured and man dead inside Pittsburgh home

A woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition and a man was found dead after police said they were called to a home in Pittsburgh's Banksville neighborhood for an assault.

Pittsburgh Public Safety said police were called to a home on Winchester Drive around 9:45 a.m. on Thursday for reports that a woman had been assaulted.

When they got there, officers said they found a woman with "significant" cuts and injuries to her face. EMS took her to the hospital in critical condition, Public Safety said.

While performing a protective sweep of the home, police said they found a man on the second floor with a gunshot wound to his head. Public Safety said medics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Police didn't release any other details about the assault or shooting. Police also didn't identify either victim.

Public Safety said crime scene unit detectives processed evidence, and violent crime unit detectives will continue to investigate.