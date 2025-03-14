Aspinwall warns residents of fake letters requesting money for police

Aspinwall warns residents of fake letters asking for money for police

Aspinwall warns residents of fake letters asking for money for police

Aspinwall warns residents of fake letters asking for money for police

Aspinwall police are warning the public about a scam. Fake letters are being sent to residents requesting money for the police department, but they're not legit.

"Looking for bulletproof vests because our police are under siege. There's a lot of inflammatory language in here about the defund police movement in this political environment," said Council President Jeff Harris.

"It all plays on that political theater that we're living with these days," Harris continued.

The letters were addressed to his wife from the National Police Association, which is based in Texas.

"It said Aspinwall City Council, which caught my eye, like, 'what is this all about?' Because that's not how we refer to ourselves," Harris said.

KDKA-TV did some digging and found out that the NPA is a real organization. The address matches the one on their website, nationalpolice.org.

However, Aspinwall borough has no connection and doesn't approve.

People aren't shocked or surprised.

"There's scams all over the place. Everybody wants something for nothing," one person said.

There isn't a phone number on the website and the only way to send a message, it appears, is through signing up.

Councilman Harris said any money donated does not go to the borough police department.

"I just brought it up at a council meeting to make people aware that in this day and age of text messaging scams, phone scams, there's still good ol' fashion mailing. Some may not call it scam, but I think it's misleading," Harris said.

Aspinwall leaders want residents to be vigilant.