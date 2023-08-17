2 arrested in 'sweepstakes' and 'anti-virus' ploys targeting older Pennsylvanians

HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) – Arrests were made in two separate plots to defraud and steal from older Pennsylvanians, officials announced Thursday.

Attorney General Michelle Henry and the Pennsylvania State Police worked together to bust scammers for conducting "sweepstakes" and computer "anti-virus" ploys.

"The Pennsylvania State Police works diligently with our law enforcement partners to protect older Pennsylvanians," said Colonel Christopher Paris, Commissioner of the Pennsylvania State Police, in a press release. "We want scammers to know that our investigators will work diligently to bring them to justice, and these arrests are examples of that."

Jaime Barham, 25, and Francis Rohan, 24, of Bronx, N.Y. were charged with corrupt organizations, criminal use of a communication facility and theft charges. Each was incarcerated on $75,000 bail.

The scams involved a Publisher's Clearinghouse ruse. The defendants directed the victim to send $130,000 in cash and gift cards.

Qiang Li, of Rye, N.Y. was charged with criminal conspiracy to corrupt organizations, computer trespass, unlawful use of a computer, and theft charges in the Lehigh County case. Li is free on $50,000 bail.

In the "anti-virus" online scam, officials said the defendant created a pop-up icon to appear on the victim's computer screen for an anti-virus company. The attorney general's office said Li took over the computer, obtained personal information and told the victim they owe $15,000.

"Scams against older Pennsylvanians are particularly devastating because many victims are living on fixed incomes and their life savings," Attorney General Henry said in a press release. "These alleged scammers acted with deliberate intent to defraud their victims of significant amounts of money without consideration of the resulting financial distress. My office encourages friends and family to discuss potential risks with their loved ones."

The Office of the Attorney General offers guidance to older Pennsylvanians on how to be aware of scammers.

They recommend following the acronym below to evaluate unsolicited calls or emails.

S: Sudden- The call or email is unexpected.

C: Contact- Scammers will contact you by phone, email, or in person.

A: Act Now- The request will be urgent and assert penalties if you do not act quickly.

M: Money or Information- The scammer will request money or personal information.

For more guidance on how to stay safe, click here.