Arrest warrant issued for woman accused of aggravated assault

NEW KENSINGTON (KDKA) - Police in New Kensington are looking for a woman they say was involved in a stabbing.

According to police, Tamara Ambrosi and Franz Wade stabbed one another last month at Wade's apartment.

Both were taken to the hospital as a result.

Wade has already been charged and arrested and is currently in the Westmoreland County Prison.

Anyone with information is asked to give New Kensington police a call.