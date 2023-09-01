Arrest warrant issued for woman accused of aggravated assault
NEW KENSINGTON (KDKA) - Police in New Kensington are looking for a woman they say was involved in a stabbing.
According to police, Tamara Ambrosi and Franz Wade stabbed one another last month at Wade's apartment.
Both were taken to the hospital as a result.
Wade has already been charged and arrested and is currently in the Westmoreland County Prison.
Anyone with information is asked to give New Kensington police a call.
