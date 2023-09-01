Watch CBS News
Local News

Arrest warrant issued for woman accused of aggravated assault

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Police searching for suspect in stabbing
Police searching for suspect in stabbing 00:16

NEW KENSINGTON (KDKA) - Police in New Kensington are looking for a woman they say was involved in a stabbing. 

According to police, Tamara Ambrosi and Franz Wade stabbed one another last month at Wade's apartment. 

Both were taken to the hospital as a result. 

Wade has already been charged and arrested and is currently in the Westmoreland County Prison. 

Anyone with information is asked to give New Kensington police a call. 

First published on September 1, 2023 / 6:38 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.