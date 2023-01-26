Arrest warrant issued for teenager wanted in Pittsburgh armed carjacking

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- An arrest warrant has been issued for a teenager who Pittsburgh Police say is responsible for an armed carjacking that took place on the city's North Side in October.

16-year-old Jerome McClung of Wilkinsburg is wanted by police after allegedly stealing a vehicle along East Ohio Street at gunpoint.

Location of reported carjacking. KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

The vehicle that was stolen was recovered in New Kensington several hours later.

Police say McClung was identified by officers who recognized him from previous cases and surveillance video from both East Ohio Street and from New Kensington matched descriptions provided to officers from the carjacking incident.

McClung is facing numerous charges, including robbery, robbery of a motor vehicle, simple assault, and reckless endangerment.