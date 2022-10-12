Watch CBS News
Pittsburgh Police investigating another carjacking

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh Police are investigating another carjacking. 

According to information provided by Pittsburgh Public Safety, officers responded to a reported carjacking just before 1 a.m. this morning. 

A victim told police his vehicle was in the area of East Ohio and James streets when three juveniles approached him. 

The juveniles approached the man, one of them showed a firearm and then demanded he gives up his car. 

They stole the car and fled toward Cedar Avenue. 

The victim was not hurt and police are investigating. 

First published on October 12, 2022 / 4:16 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

