Pittsburgh Police investigating another carjacking

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh Police are investigating another carjacking.

According to information provided by Pittsburgh Public Safety, officers responded to a reported carjacking just before 1 a.m. this morning.

A victim told police his vehicle was in the area of East Ohio and James streets when three juveniles approached him.

The juveniles approached the man, one of them showed a firearm and then demanded he gives up his car.

They stole the car and fled toward Cedar Avenue.

The victim was not hurt and police are investigating.

