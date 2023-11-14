Arrest made in connection to death of former Pittsburgh Penguins player Adam Johnson

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man was arrested in connection to the death of former Pittsburgh Penguins player, Adam Johnson.

According to the South Yorkshire police in England, detectives arrested a man on suspicion of manslaughter. He is currently in police custody.

"Our investigation launched immediately following this tragedy and we have been carrying out extensive inquiries ever since to piece together the events which led to the loss of Adam in these unprecedented circumstances," said detective chief superintendent Becs Horsfall in a press release issued on Tuesday morning.

"We have been speaking to highly specialized experts in their field to assist in our inquiries and continue to work closely with the health and safety department at Sheffield City Council, which is supporting our ongoing investigation.

Changes to hockey protection in North America have already begun to take shape after Johnson's death. The Pittsburgh Penguins mandated their AHL and ECHL teams to wear neck and wrist guards. That has already started in Wheeling and Wilkes-Barre.

Penguins forward Jeff Carter was one of the players to voluntarily wear one for warmups on Nov. 9.

On Nov. 5, fans gathered in Nottingham to honor the life of Johnson. The team showed a video tribute to Johnson and it included his first NHL goal, which was scored with the Pittsburgh Penguins. The tribute included a red carpet and books of condolences.

As of this writing, the name of the man who was arrested in connection to Johnson's death has not been released.