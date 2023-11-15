Suspect arrested in death of Minnesota hockey player Adam Johnson released on bail

Hockey player arrested on suspicion of manslaughter in Adam Johnson's death

MINNEAPOLIS — Officials in the U.K. say a suspect arrested in the death of Adam Johnson — a Minnesota hockey player fatally injured during a hockey game — has been released on bail.

On Tuesday, South Yorkshire Police announced a man was being held on suspicion of manslaughter in Johnson's death. Police later updated that he was released on bail while the "investigation continues." No charges have yet been announced.

While officials haven't confirmed the identity of the suspect, hockey player Matt Petgrave, 31, was the Sheffield Steelers member whose blade cut Johnson's neck during a game last month.

Johnson, 29, was playing for the Nottingham Panthers on Oct. 28 when the incident occurred. He died later at the hospital. At the time of his injury, the Panthers called it a "freak accident."

Adam Johnson Paul Vernon / AP

Johnson's family had no comment on the arrest.

With manslaughter, it doesn't matter if the other player did it on purpose, according to Jack Rice, a criminal defense attorney not associated with the case.