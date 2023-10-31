Police say investigation into former Pittsburgh Penguin Adam Johnson's death will "take some time"

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — South Yorkshire Police in England said the investigation into former Pittsburgh Penguin Adam Johnson's death will "take some time."

The 29-year-old hockey player died in what his team, the Nottingham Panthers of England's Elite Ice Hockey League, described as a "freak accident" over the weekend. Johnson's throat was cut by an ice skate after he collided with a Sheffield Steelers player during a game on Saturday.

After receiving medical attention on the ice at the Utilita Arena in Sheffield, Johnson was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

In an update on Tuesday, South Yorkshire Police said the investigation remains ongoing. Police said detectives have been investigating since Saturday, including talking to witnesses, reviewing video footage and "seeking the advice and support of highly specialised experts to seek to understand the circumstances surrounding what happened."

Police said it is standard procedure to investigate sudden and unexpected deaths and provide the findings to the coroner.

"Our officers have now left the scene, however due to the complex nature of this tragic and unprecedented incident, it is likely the wider investigation will take some time," police said in Tuesday's update. "We continue to encourage the public to avoid speculation, including on social media, while we continue our enquiries and will provide updates when appropriate."

The Nottingham Panthers announced Tuesday that an official GoFundMe page has been created for Johnson to raise money for the "Love for Hibbing and Hockey Memorial Fund." The fund, which will support charities in Johnson's hometown of Hibbing, Minnesota, can be found here.

Johnson played in 13 games for the Penguins in 2019 and 2020. The team honored him during a pregame ceremony on Monday and wore decals in his memory.