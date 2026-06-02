Armstrong School District addresses rumors of "inappropriate relationships" as police confirm investigation

Pennsylvania State Police confirmed an investigation is underway at Armstrong School District after the administration said it's aware of rumors about "inappropriate relationships" between students and staff.

Police on Tuesday confirmed an investigation at the school district but declined to provide any more details, saying only that no charges have been filed.

In a statement, the Armstrong School District acknowledged rumors of "inappropriate relationships" between students and staff, but said it can't comment on "confidential personnel matters."

"The district has zero tolerance for any conduct that compromises student safety or well-being, and cooperates fully with our local and state law enforcement partners on any matters related to the safety of students and staff," the statement read.

Neither the police nor the school district released any more information on Tuesday.