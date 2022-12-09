Arlington Heights community fed up with illegal dumping

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Neighbors in Arlington Heights said they are frustrated over an ongoing eye-sore at one property.

"We just want a clean, decent place to look at," resident David Pudup said. "Every day it's terrible."

The old St. Henry Church in Arlington Heights has been closed for more than a decade. From squatters to piles of trash and overgrown grass and weeds, residents say they are fed up with the conditions at the property.

"It's just a disgrace," resident Katelyn Shiring said.

"This is a main street into our community, and this is what they get to look at," said Debra Morgan, president of the Arlington Civic Council.

Residents said the city cleaned up the site in September, but the problems continued. On Nov. 23, Pittsburgh police responded to concerns about illegal dumping. But according to a report obtained by KDKA-TV, police didn't see anyone using the dumpster.

The property owner is listed as PGH Burgers and Fries, which is owned by Prasad Margabandhu.

Mayor Ed Gainey's press secretary said the Department of Permits, Licenses, and Inspections has cited the property owner for several garbage and building maintenance issues. It also has condemned the structure, but a court date has not been set related to those violations.

The spokesperson added that the Department of Public Works has cleaned up the property on multiple occasions.

KDKA-TV went to Margabandhu's home in Murrysville to try to get answers, but he later told KDKA-TV over the phone that, "The property gets cleaned up and people or someone dumps. Need to catch the culprits."

Residents want accountability and the property cleaned up for good.

"Why is he doing this to us?" Morgan said. "Why is the city letting him do this to us? We are only asking for what we think we deserve. We deserve to have him held accountable for what he's doing."

Morgan said she was told that the city isn't tearing down the church because it will cost too much. The property owner said he blames Pittsburgh City Councilman Bruce Kraus for this situation. He claims the councilman "frightened" tenants who were keeping an eye on the property back in 2019.

Mayor Gainey's press secretary said officials are looking at pursuing billing the property owner for everything the city has done.