Saint Vincent College celebrates Arbor Day by planting new tree on campus

Friday is Arbor Day, a day to celebrate trees.

On Friday morning, a new tree was planted at Saint Vincent College in Westmoreland County, part of a larger planting program at the school.

Famed singer-songwriter John Denver used to sing about planting trees to make the world a better place.

Saint Vincent College operates the Tree Positive Program, planting trees annually around campus to help keep the school green and shady.

"The premise behind it is that when we take out a dead tree, one single tree is put in its place," said Dr. Jeff Mallory, the executive vice president and COO of Saint Vincent College. "And if we take out a live tree, instead of one, we put two trees in place."

Dr. Mallory says this program was initiated by the head of the school, Father Paul Taylor. Dr. Mallory added that over the last four years, they have planted over 90 trees, with another 30 planned for planting around new construction on campus.

"Selfishly, I think we have a beautiful campus," Dr. Mallory said. "It is nice to have shade during the summer months, but it is also really applicable when it comes to our Benedictine hallmarks when it comes to stewardship and stability. The Tree Positive Program aligns perfectly with those hallmarks."

Another positive of planting trees around the campus is that they provide excellent shade and a nice, cool place to watch the Pittsburgh Steelers when they arrive for training camp in the summer.