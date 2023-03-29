Watch CBS News
Applications being accepted for the Latrobe Banana Split Princess Pageant

By Patrick Damp

LATROBE (KDKA) - The deadline to enter the annual Banana Split Princess Pageant is approaching. 

It's part of Latrobe's Great American Banana Split Celebration. 

The pageant is Saturday, May 20 in the Robindale Auditorium in Latrobe. 

April 10 is the deadline for applications. 

The pageant is open to girls between 9-13 who live in the greater Latrobe, Derry, Ligonier Valley, Greensburg Salem, Mount Pleasant, and Hempfield areas. 

More information can be found at this link!

